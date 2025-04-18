Left Menu

Revolutionizing Democracy: India’s 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' as a transformative step to strengthen India's democracy. He highlights the benefits of resource savings, governance stability, and developmental continuity. Rathore calls for public support to drive the successful implementation of this electoral reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:02 IST
Revolutionizing Democracy: India’s 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move touted as transformative for India's democracy, BJP Rajasthan unit chief Madan Rathore has championed the initiative of 'One Nation, One Election'. During an event in Rajasthan, Rathore emphasized the stability and resource savings that simultaneous elections could bring to governance.

Rathore criticized the recurring disruptions caused by separate elections, stating they squander economic resources and impede public welfare schemes. He blamed frequent elections for diverting attention from development towards election strategies, impacting administration and policing.

Highlighting the misuse of Article 356, Rathore alleged systemic faults in the current electoral approach. Advocating for change, he urged public support as crucial for the success of this reform, which could potentially invest saved resources in crucial sectors like education and health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025