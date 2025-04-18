Revolutionizing Democracy: India’s 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

In a move touted as transformative for India's democracy, BJP Rajasthan unit chief Madan Rathore has championed the initiative of 'One Nation, One Election'. During an event in Rajasthan, Rathore emphasized the stability and resource savings that simultaneous elections could bring to governance.

Rathore criticized the recurring disruptions caused by separate elections, stating they squander economic resources and impede public welfare schemes. He blamed frequent elections for diverting attention from development towards election strategies, impacting administration and policing.

Highlighting the misuse of Article 356, Rathore alleged systemic faults in the current electoral approach. Advocating for change, he urged public support as crucial for the success of this reform, which could potentially invest saved resources in crucial sectors like education and health.

