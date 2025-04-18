Revolutionizing Democracy: India’s 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative
BJP Rajasthan chief Madan Rathore advocates for 'One Nation, One Election' as a transformative step to strengthen India's democracy. He highlights the benefits of resource savings, governance stability, and developmental continuity. Rathore calls for public support to drive the successful implementation of this electoral reform.
In a move touted as transformative for India's democracy, BJP Rajasthan unit chief Madan Rathore has championed the initiative of 'One Nation, One Election'. During an event in Rajasthan, Rathore emphasized the stability and resource savings that simultaneous elections could bring to governance.
Rathore criticized the recurring disruptions caused by separate elections, stating they squander economic resources and impede public welfare schemes. He blamed frequent elections for diverting attention from development towards election strategies, impacting administration and policing.
Highlighting the misuse of Article 356, Rathore alleged systemic faults in the current electoral approach. Advocating for change, he urged public support as crucial for the success of this reform, which could potentially invest saved resources in crucial sectors like education and health.
