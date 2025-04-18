Devastation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Ignite Red Sea Crisis

Recent satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press unveil the destruction caused by US airstrikes at Yemen's strategically significant Ras Isa port. The operation, targeting Houthi rebels, resulted in the loss of 74 lives and left 171 wounded, according to Houthi sources.

The images, provided by Planet Labs PBC, depict the aftermath of the strikes, showing demolished tanks and vehicles amid oil spilling into the Red Sea—a potential environmental catastrophe in the making.

Despite the severity of the attack, US military officials have yet to comment on casualties or provide an official damage assessment, following President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)