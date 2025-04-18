Left Menu

Devastation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Ignite Red Sea Crisis

Satellite images reveal the aftermath of US airstrikes at Yemen's Ras Isa port, controlled by Houthi rebels. The attack resulted in significant casualties and damage, with oil leaks threatening environmental destruction in the Red Sea. The US military has not released details on the event's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:53 IST
Devastation in Yemen: US Airstrikes Ignite Red Sea Crisis
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Recent satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press unveil the destruction caused by US airstrikes at Yemen's strategically significant Ras Isa port. The operation, targeting Houthi rebels, resulted in the loss of 74 lives and left 171 wounded, according to Houthi sources.

The images, provided by Planet Labs PBC, depict the aftermath of the strikes, showing demolished tanks and vehicles amid oil spilling into the Red Sea—a potential environmental catastrophe in the making.

Despite the severity of the attack, US military officials have yet to comment on casualties or provide an official damage assessment, following President Donald Trump's intensified campaign against the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025