Trump and Starmer: Key Talks on Trade, Peace, and Security

In a pivotal call, U.S. President Donald Trump connected with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade ties between the nations.

The conversation also traversed significant geopolitical territories, delving into the ongoing peace discussions regarding Ukraine. This remains a hotbed of international concern.

Additionally, the leaders turned their attention to the crucial issue of maintaining regional security in the volatile Middle East, highlighting the strategic imperatives facing both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)