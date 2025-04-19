Left Menu

Trump and Starmer: Key Talks on Trade, Peace, and Security

U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed critical topics including bilateral trade, peace in Ukraine, and Middle Eastern regional security during a phone call, according to a White House statement.

Updated: 19-04-2025 02:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 02:36 IST
Donald Trump

In a pivotal call, U.S. President Donald Trump connected with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on enhancing bilateral trade ties between the nations.

The conversation also traversed significant geopolitical territories, delving into the ongoing peace discussions regarding Ukraine. This remains a hotbed of international concern.

Additionally, the leaders turned their attention to the crucial issue of maintaining regional security in the volatile Middle East, highlighting the strategic imperatives facing both nations.

