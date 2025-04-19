Nationwide Outcry: VHP's Fierce Protests Against West Bengal Violence

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has organized nationwide protests targeting the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee after unrest erupted in Murshidabad on April 11, coinciding with a demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Protesters demanded Mamata Banerjee's resignation and called for the imposition of President's rule in the state.

In several cities, including Siliguri, Jaipur, and others across Uttar Pradesh, VHP rallies were met with strong police intervention. Laxman Bansal, VHP's North Bengal President, claimed the violence occurred with the state's knowledge, urging for a National Investigation Agency probe and highlighting the perceived targeting of Hindus.

VHP's agitation extended to places like Noida and Hyderabad, critiquing Mamata Banerjee for allegedly harboring radical elements. VHP's national spokesperson Vinod Bansal emphasized the need to shield Hindus and accused the state leadership of negligence. The violence resulted in fatalities, injuries, and displacements, with some families fleeing to Jharkhand and others finding refuge in Malda camps.

(With inputs from agencies.)