Left Menu

JNUSU Elections Halted: Security Concerns and Political Tensions Rise

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections have been suspended indefinitely due to violence and vandalism. The Election Committee cited security issues as the reason for halting the polls. Allegations of bias and tensions among student organizations have further clouded the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 22:41 IST
JNUSU Elections Halted: Security Concerns and Political Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating conflict at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Students' Union elections have been put on indefinite hold after incidents of violence and vandalism were reported at the Election Committee (EC) office. The decision triggered a fierce blame game among prominent student organizations over the weekend.

The EC attributed the suspension to a breakdown in campus security and an increasingly hostile environment, citing multiple extensions of the nomination withdrawal deadline as a flashpoint. Originally set for April 16, the deadline was extended to April 17 and then to April 18, sparking objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which accused the EC of bias towards Left-leaning groups.

Amidst these tensions, the ABVP held a press conference condemning the election delays as undemocratic. Meanwhile, the AISA-DSF alliance accused the ABVP of intimidation tactics, claiming incidents of violence were designed to disrupt the process. With security concerns paramount, the university's election timeline remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025