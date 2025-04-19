JNUSU Elections Halted: Security Concerns and Political Tensions Rise

In an escalating conflict at Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Students' Union elections have been put on indefinite hold after incidents of violence and vandalism were reported at the Election Committee (EC) office. The decision triggered a fierce blame game among prominent student organizations over the weekend.

The EC attributed the suspension to a breakdown in campus security and an increasingly hostile environment, citing multiple extensions of the nomination withdrawal deadline as a flashpoint. Originally set for April 16, the deadline was extended to April 17 and then to April 18, sparking objections from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which accused the EC of bias towards Left-leaning groups.

Amidst these tensions, the ABVP held a press conference condemning the election delays as undemocratic. Meanwhile, the AISA-DSF alliance accused the ABVP of intimidation tactics, claiming incidents of violence were designed to disrupt the process. With security concerns paramount, the university's election timeline remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)