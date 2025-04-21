Left Menu

Pope Francis: Champion of the Vulnerable in Times of Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron lauds Pope Francis for his unwavering support towards the world's most vulnerable and fragile. Macron underscores the Pope's consistent humility and empathy, particularly evident during conflicts and social unrest. This recognition highlights the Pope's global influence and dedication to humanitarian principles.

Updated: 21-04-2025 14:02 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron commended Pope Francis for his steadfast commitment to aiding the world's most vulnerable and fragile populations.

In a statement, Macron highlighted the Pope's ability to empathize with those in need, especially in times of war and brutality.

The President praised Francis for his humility and sense of compassion, underscoring the religious leader's significant global influence and dedication to humanitarian principles.

