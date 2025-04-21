Global Tributes Pour In for the Passing of Pope Francis
Kerala's political leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis, praising his advocacy for the poor and his global humanitarian efforts. His passing at 88 has been marked with deep sorrow as leaders highlighted his role in fostering peace and social justice worldwide while expressing condolences to Catholic communities.
In a show of unity, Kerala's political leaders across various parties offered heartfelt tributes to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others highlighted his commitment to the marginalized and praised his contributions to global humanitarian efforts.
As the world mourns the first Latin American pontiff, accolades continue to flow from diverse quarters. Pope Francis was revered for his humble approach and vocal stances on social issues, like climate change and capitalism, although these sometimes alienated conservative groups.
Kerala's political scene paused to reflect on the Pope's legacy, with leaders like KPCC chief K Sudhakaran announcing mourning periods and recalling Pope Francis as a beacon of hope for millions. They acknowledged his profound impact on peace and equality across the globe.
