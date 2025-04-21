Left Menu

Global Tributes Pour In for the Passing of Pope Francis

Kerala's political leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis, praising his advocacy for the poor and his global humanitarian efforts. His passing at 88 has been marked with deep sorrow as leaders highlighted his role in fostering peace and social justice worldwide while expressing condolences to Catholic communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:21 IST
Global Tributes Pour In for the Passing of Pope Francis
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of unity, Kerala's political leaders across various parties offered heartfelt tributes to Pope Francis, who passed away at 88 on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others highlighted his commitment to the marginalized and praised his contributions to global humanitarian efforts.

As the world mourns the first Latin American pontiff, accolades continue to flow from diverse quarters. Pope Francis was revered for his humble approach and vocal stances on social issues, like climate change and capitalism, although these sometimes alienated conservative groups.

Kerala's political scene paused to reflect on the Pope's legacy, with leaders like KPCC chief K Sudhakaran announcing mourning periods and recalling Pope Francis as a beacon of hope for millions. They acknowledged his profound impact on peace and equality across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025