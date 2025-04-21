Unmasking a Conspiracy: Pro-Khalistan Elements and the Alleged Plot Against Politicians

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has made serious allegations regarding a plot to assassinate him and other political leaders, supposedly orchestrated by pro-Khalistan elements. According to Bittu, members of the group Waris Punjab De, led by radical preacher Amritpal Singh, are involved in this conspiracy.

Moga police have filed a case under multiple sections, and so far, two individuals have been apprehended. Bittu claims that leaked screenshots and WhatsApp conversations expose these nefarious plans, allegedly linked to extending the detention of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has escalated the issue, demanding prompt actions, and called for an NIA probe. The unfolding narrative highlights internal political tensions and security threats, with strained relations between various political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)