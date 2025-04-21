Left Menu

Unmasking a Conspiracy: Pro-Khalistan Elements and the Alleged Plot Against Politicians

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has alleged that pro-Khalistan elements are plotting to assassinate him and other political leaders. A case regarding this has been registered in Moga. Screenshots and conversations linked to Waris Punjab De reveal intentions to target Bittu and others. Investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:57 IST
Unmasking a Conspiracy: Pro-Khalistan Elements and the Alleged Plot Against Politicians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu has made serious allegations regarding a plot to assassinate him and other political leaders, supposedly orchestrated by pro-Khalistan elements. According to Bittu, members of the group Waris Punjab De, led by radical preacher Amritpal Singh, are involved in this conspiracy.

Moga police have filed a case under multiple sections, and so far, two individuals have been apprehended. Bittu claims that leaked screenshots and WhatsApp conversations expose these nefarious plans, allegedly linked to extending the detention of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh under the National Security Act.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has escalated the issue, demanding prompt actions, and called for an NIA probe. The unfolding narrative highlights internal political tensions and security threats, with strained relations between various political factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025