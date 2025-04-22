Spain's Commitment to Defense: A 2% GDP Goal
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that the country will achieve NATO's target of 2% of GDP on defense spending in 2023. The government plans to boost spending by €10.47 billion, emphasizing telecommunications and cybersecurity enhancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:52 IST
- Country:
- Spain
In a significant political move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% GDP this year.
The government plans to increase its defense budget by 10.47 billion euros, which amounts to approximately $12.04 billion.
This boost will primarily focus on advancing telecommunications and cybersecurity, marking a strategic emphasis on modernizing Spain's military capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Cybersecurity in BFSI Sector: Launch of Digital Threat Report 2024
Digital Threat Report 2024: A Strategic Blueprint for BFSI Cybersecurity
Senator Blocks Cybersecurity Appointment Over Telecom Vulnerabilities
Senator Blocks Cybersecurity Nominee Over Telecom Vulnerabilities
Deep learning emerges as key shield for smart grid cybersecurity