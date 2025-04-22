Left Menu

Spain's Commitment to Defense: A 2% GDP Goal

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that the country will achieve NATO's target of 2% of GDP on defense spending in 2023. The government plans to boost spending by €10.47 billion, emphasizing telecommunications and cybersecurity enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 22-04-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 15:52 IST
Spain's Commitment to Defense: A 2% GDP Goal
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant political move, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain will meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% GDP this year.

The government plans to increase its defense budget by 10.47 billion euros, which amounts to approximately $12.04 billion.

This boost will primarily focus on advancing telecommunications and cybersecurity, marking a strategic emphasis on modernizing Spain's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025