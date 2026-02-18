AI Expo Draws Youth Crowds as Cybersecurity Takes Centre Stage

The third day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 saw the Expo—spread across 10 pavilions—emerge as a major crowd-puller, attracting industry leaders, start-ups, academic institutions, government representatives and citizens alike.

Despite inclement weather, large numbers of youth and students thronged the exhibition arena to witness live demonstrations of cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and technologies, signalling growing grassroots enthusiasm for India’s AI ecosystem.

AI-Driven Cybersecurity in Focus

A key highlight of the Expo has been AI-powered cybersecurity and fintech innovations aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure against evolving threats.

Exhibitors showcased:

Advanced Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platforms

AI-driven threat intelligence systems

Multilayered, prevention-first security frameworks

Secure, end-to-end AI-enabled transaction systems for digital commerce

These solutions combine artificial intelligence with human expertise to detect anomalies, prevent cyber-attacks and respond swiftly to incidents, helping safeguard critical digital assets.

Experts at the Summit noted that predictive analytics, real-time monitoring and AI-enabled automated response systems can significantly enhance cybersecurity resilience for businesses, government departments and public institutions.

AI for Governance and Smart Infrastructure

Beyond cybersecurity, the Expo also featured AI applications across:

Governance and public administration

Enterprise systems integration

Smart urban platforms

Digital infrastructure management

The demonstrations reinforced AI’s growing role in building scalable, efficient and responsive systems that can operate at population scale.

Youth Engagement and Career Interest

Visitors actively interacted with exhibitors to understand deployment models, compliance standards, data protection safeguards and real-world use cases.

The strong participation of students and young professionals reflected rising interest in AI careers, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 Expo continues to serve as a collaborative platform bringing together academia, industry and government to co-create solutions for national and global challenges.

The robust footfall across pavilions underscores the relevance of AI-driven technologies in strengthening innovation ecosystems, enhancing digital resilience and democratising access to advanced tools.

As the Summit progresses, the Expo highlights India’s commitment to building secure, inclusive and future-ready AI systems that support sustainable growth and technological self-reliance.