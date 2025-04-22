Australia Votes amid Sobering Pause for Pope Francis

Australians commenced voting in their general elections on Tuesday amidst a nationwide pause following the passing of Pope Francis. Campaign events were canceled out of respect, with both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton acknowledging the pope's influence by attending memorial services.

As polling stations opened for early voters unable to vote on the official election day, nearly half the votes are expected to be submitted before May 3. Political leaders reflected on their personal connections to Catholicism while maintaining a pause in campaigning.

Despite this period of respect and reflection, the competitive spirit of the election remains. Albanese's Labor Party seeks a consecutive term against Dutton's Liberal Party in what is expected to be closely contested. Tensions were evident during a heated debate in Sydney, where leaders sparred over leadership qualities and truthfulness. Another debate is set for Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)