Finance Minister Rushes Back to India Amid Kashmir Crisis

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is ending her US and Peru visit early due to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in 26 deaths. Prime Minister Modi also cut short his Saudi Arabia trip, highlighting the gravity of the situation. Both leaders prioritize addressing domestic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 06:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is urgently returning to India following a terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives. Her visit to the US and Peru, initially set for six and five days respectively, has been cut short to address the crisis, according to an official release.

The attack occurred near Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot, sending shockwaves across the nation and prompting swift action from Indian political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also curtailed his Saudi Arabia visit to return ahead of schedule, underscoring the nation's focus on the unfolding tragedy.

The Finance Ministry confirmed Sitharaman's early departure via a statement on social media platform X, highlighting her intent to return on the earliest available flight in support of the affected citizens during this challenging period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

