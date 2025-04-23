Left Menu

President Murmu's Assam Visit Postponed Due to Kashmir Terror Attack

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Assam has been postponed due to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Her visit was to include conferring a prestigious award and attending Gauhati University's convocation. The postponement was announced by Rashtrapati Bhavan following the attack that killed 26 in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-04-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 13:31 IST
President Murmu's Assam Visit Postponed Due to Kashmir Terror Attack
visit
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's anticipated two-day visit to Assam has been delayed, officials confirmed on Wednesday, following a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially scheduled for Thursday evening, Murmu was to participate in two major official events in Guwahati. However, communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan cited the attack as the cause for the postponement, leaving officials to reschedule the visit at a future date.

The President's agenda included awarding the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to dance artist Sonal Mansingh and being the chief guest at the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University. Despite her absence, the university will proceed with its ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025