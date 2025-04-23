President Murmu's Assam Visit Postponed Due to Kashmir Terror Attack

President Droupadi Murmu's anticipated two-day visit to Assam has been delayed, officials confirmed on Wednesday, following a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Initially scheduled for Thursday evening, Murmu was to participate in two major official events in Guwahati. However, communication from the Rashtrapati Bhavan cited the attack as the cause for the postponement, leaving officials to reschedule the visit at a future date.

The President's agenda included awarding the Srimanta Sankardeva Award to dance artist Sonal Mansingh and being the chief guest at the 32nd convocation of Gauhati University. Despite her absence, the university will proceed with its ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)