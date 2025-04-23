Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Deadly Terror Attack Turns Tourist Haven into Horror

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, marking the deadliest assault in the region since 2019's Pulwama strike. The attack has ignited tensions between India and Pakistan over territorial disputes.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the assault. According to officials, it's believed that members of the terror group infiltrated the area from Kishtwar in Jammu, reaching Baisaran through Kokernag in southern Kashmir.

The attack occurred amidst heightened tensions, following a statement from Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir describing Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein.' This assertion was quickly countered by India's External Affairs Ministry, reinforcing India's stance on the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

