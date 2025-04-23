Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Deadly Terror Attack Turns Tourist Haven into Horror

A devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the lives of 26 tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The attack followed controversial remarks by Pakistan's Army Chief on Kashmir, provoking a strong response from India regarding territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-04-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:05 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Deadly Terror Attack Turns Tourist Haven into Horror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the tragic deaths of 26 individuals, mostly tourists, marking the deadliest assault in the region since 2019's Pulwama strike. The attack has ignited tensions between India and Pakistan over territorial disputes.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a faction associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the assault. According to officials, it's believed that members of the terror group infiltrated the area from Kishtwar in Jammu, reaching Baisaran through Kokernag in southern Kashmir.

The attack occurred amidst heightened tensions, following a statement from Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir describing Kashmir as Pakistan's 'jugular vein.' This assertion was quickly countered by India's External Affairs Ministry, reinforcing India's stance on the territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025