Protest Erupts Over Tragic Pahalgam Attack

In the aftermath of a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, members of the National Conference staged a protest march on Wednesday, seeking justice for the victims.

The demonstrators, including prominent party leaders and the Chief Minister's sons, marched from the party office to Lal Chowk, denouncing the violence and calling for accountability.

Carrying placards with messages like 'stop innocent killings' and 'united in grief,' the protestors demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. The protest concluded peacefully at the Lal Chowk Clock Tower.

