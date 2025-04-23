Political Firestorm Erupts Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Political parties and organizations across Uttar Pradesh have united in condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The critical aftermath saw Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accusing the BJP of politicizing the tragedy and displaying a lack of empathy for the victims and their families.

In a pointed post on social media, Yadav lambasted the BJP for a perceived inadequate response and alleged security lapses. He argued that adequate security measures were not implemented despite the government's push to boost tourism in the region. Yadav questioned whether accountability would be taken for this oversight.

The BJP, however, hit back at Yadav's comments, accusing the Samajwadi Party of engaging in appeasement politics. The BJP vowed to ensure justice for the victims, highlighting that several cities canceled official events to honor those affected by the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)