Left Menu

Security Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Post-Pahalgam Attack Measures

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting to assess the security in Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions centered on boosting combat readiness and anti-terror operations. Prime Minister Modi emphasized justice for the victims, while Home Minister Amit Shah led security efforts in Srinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:03 IST
Security Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Post-Pahalgam Attack Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a critical meeting on Wednesday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The meeting, lasting nearly two and a half hours, gathered top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Discussions focused on combat readiness and intensifying anti-terror operations as Singh urged heightened vigilance in the region.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to bring those responsible to justice, while Home Minister Amit Shah personally led security measures in Srinagar. The government continues to hold multiple meetings to address the situation, with Modi returning earlier than planned from a trip to Saudi Arabia to oversee the response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025