Security Intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir: Post-Pahalgam Attack Measures
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting to assess the security in Jammu and Kashmir. Discussions centered on boosting combat readiness and anti-terror operations. Prime Minister Modi emphasized justice for the victims, while Home Minister Amit Shah led security efforts in Srinagar.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a critical meeting on Wednesday to assess the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.
The meeting, lasting nearly two and a half hours, gathered top security officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Discussions focused on combat readiness and intensifying anti-terror operations as Singh urged heightened vigilance in the region.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack, vowing to bring those responsible to justice, while Home Minister Amit Shah personally led security measures in Srinagar. The government continues to hold multiple meetings to address the situation, with Modi returning earlier than planned from a trip to Saudi Arabia to oversee the response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
