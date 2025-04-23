Legal Turmoil: Tunisian Lawyer Detained Amid Criticism

Tunisian authorities have detained prominent lawyer Ahmed Souab, following his outspoken criticism of President Kais Saied and the country's judiciary. The move came just days after Souab slammed recent trials as a farce, attracting considerable public attention.

Souab, a key figure in defending opposition leaders sentenced on conspiracy charges, labeled the judicial process as compromised and under severe political influence. This has raised concerns over the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia.

His detention marks a significant moment in the ongoing legal and political crisis in Tunisia, further intensifying scrutiny on President Saied's governance and its implications on judicial impartiality.

