Left Menu

Tidjane Thiam Battles Electoral Roll Removal in Ivory Coast Presidential Bid

Tidjane Thiam, Ivory Coast's opposition leader, pledges to continue his presidential campaign despite being removed from the electoral roll due to his previous French nationality. The PDCI party, which he leads, chooses not to present another candidate, advocating instead for an international political push to ensure fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:40 IST
Tidjane Thiam Battles Electoral Roll Removal in Ivory Coast Presidential Bid

Tidjane Thiam, the opposition leader in Ivory Coast, remains steadfast in his bid for the presidency despite a legal ruling that removed him from the electoral roll. The court decision, linked to his former French nationality, threatens to sideline him from the upcoming October election.

The ruling, which has no avenue for appeal, puts Thiam's aspirations in jeopardy. In a Paris interview with Reuters, Thiam confirmed that his party, the PDCI, would not nominate another candidate. Instead, they plan to leverage their political influence both domestically and abroad to advocate for reason and fairness.

Thiam, who was elected PDCI leader in 2023, renounced his French citizenship earlier this year to comply with Ivorian electoral laws. He expressed frustration over the abrupt application of an old statute, questioning its sudden enforcement against him amid calls for unity and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025