Tidjane Thiam Battles Electoral Roll Removal in Ivory Coast Presidential Bid

Tidjane Thiam, the opposition leader in Ivory Coast, remains steadfast in his bid for the presidency despite a legal ruling that removed him from the electoral roll. The court decision, linked to his former French nationality, threatens to sideline him from the upcoming October election.

The ruling, which has no avenue for appeal, puts Thiam's aspirations in jeopardy. In a Paris interview with Reuters, Thiam confirmed that his party, the PDCI, would not nominate another candidate. Instead, they plan to leverage their political influence both domestically and abroad to advocate for reason and fairness.

Thiam, who was elected PDCI leader in 2023, renounced his French citizenship earlier this year to comply with Ivorian electoral laws. He expressed frustration over the abrupt application of an old statute, questioning its sudden enforcement against him amid calls for unity and reconciliation.

