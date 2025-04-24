Left Menu

Shiv Sena (UBT) Stands United Against J&K Terror Attack

Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed support for government measures against a terror attack in Pahalagam, Jammu and Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of 28 tourists. Despite being unable to attend an all-party meeting, leader Arvind Sawant reaffirmed the party's backing to minister Kiren Rijiju in a written message.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:21 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) Stands United Against J&K Terror Attack
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) has pledged its complete support to the Indian government in response to the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalagam, Jammu and Kashmir. The party's determination was expressed by leader Arvind Sawant in a message conveyed to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Despite unavoidable circumstances preventing Sawant from attending the all-party meeting on the attack, he reassured Rijiju of his party's commitment to any government action. Shiv Sena (UBT) stands firmly with initiatives aimed at countering this act of cowardice that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

In his written communication, Sawant, who is the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, highlighted Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stance during this critical moment and expressed solidarity with the government's efforts to address the grave situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025