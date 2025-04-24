Shiv Sena (UBT) Stands United Against J&K Terror Attack
Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed support for government measures against a terror attack in Pahalagam, Jammu and Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of 28 tourists. Despite being unable to attend an all-party meeting, leader Arvind Sawant reaffirmed the party's backing to minister Kiren Rijiju in a written message.
Shiv Sena (UBT) has pledged its complete support to the Indian government in response to the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalagam, Jammu and Kashmir. The party's determination was expressed by leader Arvind Sawant in a message conveyed to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Despite unavoidable circumstances preventing Sawant from attending the all-party meeting on the attack, he reassured Rijiju of his party's commitment to any government action. Shiv Sena (UBT) stands firmly with initiatives aimed at countering this act of cowardice that resulted in the loss of innocent lives.
In his written communication, Sawant, who is the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha, highlighted Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stance during this critical moment and expressed solidarity with the government's efforts to address the grave situation.
