Nepal Marks 19th Lokatantra Diwas: A Tribute to Democratic Resilience

Nepal celebrates its 19th Lokatantra Diwas to honor martyrs who fought for democracy, ending monarchy in 2006. Prime Minister Oli and one lakh youth participate in Bhrikutimandap events featuring music and cultural performances. Leaders call for national unity for prosperity as Nepal remembers its transition to a republic.
Nepal is commemorating its 19th Lokatantra Diwas, honoring the martyrs whose sacrifices brought about democracy by ending the monarchy.
The day marks the significant event of April 24, 2006, when Nepal's monarchy yielded to democratic governance following the reinstatement of the parliament.
Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli will address a youth gathering at Bhrikutimandap, where cultural performances are planned, attracting around one lakh participants, emphasizing national unity and prosperity.
