Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

​Israel has sent an indirect message ​to Lebanon that it ‌would strike ​Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any ‌U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday. The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond ‌to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

​Israel has sent an indirect message ​to Lebanon that it ‌would strike ​Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any ‌U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond ‌to requests for comment. Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round ‌of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday, amid growing concerns about the risk of military conflict between the adversaries.

Israel dealt heavy blows ⁠to ​the Iran-backed armed ⁠group Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of ⁠its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal. Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah was established by ​Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem

said in a televised address ⁠last month that the group was "not neutral" in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, ⁠and that ​it was "targeted by the potential aggression". "We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to ⁠intervene or not," Qassem said.

The U.S . State Department

is pulling out non-essential government personnel ⁠and their eligible ⁠family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Decline Amid Strong Dollar and Profit Taking

Gold Prices Decline Amid Strong Dollar and Profit Taking

 Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

Uttar Pradesh Bans 'Tagging' of Non-Subsidised Fertilisers

 India
3
Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

Reddit Challenges UK Fine Over Children's Privacy Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Voltas Set to Increase AC Prices Amid Rising Copper Costs and Weakening Rupee

Voltas Set to Increase AC Prices Amid Rising Copper Costs and Weakening Rupe...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026