UPDATE 1-Israel warns Lebanon it would hit hard if Hezbollah gets involved in any US-Iran war, Lebanese officials say

​Israel has sent an indirect message ​to Lebanon that it ‌would strike ​Lebanon hard, targeting civilian infrastructure including the airport, in the event that Hezbollah gets involved in any ‌U.S.-Iran war, two senior Lebanese officials said on Tuesday.

The office of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Lebanese presidency did not immediately respond ‌to requests for comment. Iran and the U.S. will hold a third round ‌of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on Sunday, amid growing concerns about the risk of military conflict between the adversaries.

Israel dealt heavy blows ⁠to ​the Iran-backed armed ⁠group Hezbollah during a war in 2024, killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah along with thousands of ⁠its fighters and destroying much of its arsenal. Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah was established by ​Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982.

Hezbollah's new leader Naim Qassem

said in a televised address ⁠last month that the group was "not neutral" in the standoff between Washington and Tehran, ⁠and that ​it was "targeted by the potential aggression". "We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to ⁠intervene or not," Qassem said.

The U.S . State Department

is pulling out non-essential government personnel ⁠and their eligible ⁠family members from the U.S. embassy in Beirut, a senior State Department official said on Monday.

