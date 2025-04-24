India's Unyielding Stand Against Terrorism: Modi's Pledge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a fervent vow to pursue the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including many tourists. Addressing the nation, he pledged to 'identify, track, and punish' the terrorists and their supporters, emphasizing India's unwavering spirit against such threats.

Modi's speech, delivered from the heart of Bihar, carried a stern message as he assured that every effort would be made to ensure justice for those affected by the brutal assault. He also thanked international allies for their solidarity during this challenging time and subtly warned Pakistan against harboring such elements.

The attack has stirred national outrage, prompting the Indian government to implement diplomatic measures against Pakistan. The tragedy has unified the nation in grief and resolve, bolstering calls for decisive action against terrorism to ensure peace and security, which Modi labeled as essential for the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)