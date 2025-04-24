Left Menu

Statewide Bandh in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

A two-hour bandh was observed across the state to protest a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Markets were closed, protests held, and demands for strong action against Pakistan were made. Mourners included political figures and local organizations, with calls for justice and unity prevailing.

Statewide Bandh in Protest Against Pahalgam Attack
  • India

On Thursday, a statewide two-hour bandh was held to protest the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. The attack resulted in the tragic death of 26 tourists, sparking outrage and condemnation.

Markets in Shimla, Hamirpur, and other cities shut down from 11 am to 1 pm in response, led by the Shimla Veopar Mandal and various local organizations. Protesters, including political figures like Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and former MLA Rajendra Rana, demanded Ireland's President punish those responsible.

The bandh was reported as peaceful, with Pankaj Bharatiya of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad urging the identification of 'anti-Hindu' elements. Protests extended to other districts, emphasizing solidarity and justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

