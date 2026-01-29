State-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre with 11 departments to come up in Hamirpur: CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said that the state government is establishing a state-of-the-art Cancer Care Centre at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College in Hamirpur. He said that the Cancer Care Centre would house 11 new specialised departments to comprehensively address the needs of cancer patients. Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pain Palliation, Nuclear Medicine, Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Onco Pathology, Pediatric Oncology, Radiology Imaging, Gynae Oncology, Stem Cell and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Radiation Oncology departments will ensure specialised facilities to cancer patients. Sukhu said that the establishment of the Cancer Care Centre would create a robust treatment system as the population faces a growing cancer risk. ''Various reports have highlighted the urgent need for systematic screening, prevention, monitoring, recording and timely intervention in cancer cases. This necessitates the development of seamless linkages from primary healthcare facilities to advanced tertiary-level cancer care institutions. With a strong focus on prevention, early detection and comprehensive patient support, the state government has proposed and initiated the establishment of a state cancer centre at Dr RKGMC in Hamirpur and necessary steps in this direction have already been taken by the Department of Medical Education'' he said. He further said that the proposed centre at Hamirpur would comprise a multi-storey building with a capacity of 264 beds dedicated to cancer patients. ''The ground floor will house key facilities such as clinical laboratories, outpatient departments (OPDs), pharmacy, emergency ward, nuclear medicine OPD and registration services. To ensure the effective operationalisation of the cancer institute, the government will provide adequate and qualified medical, paramedical and support staff,'' said Sukhu. He said that since he assumed office, the government has taken several significant steps to revamp the healthcare system in the state. ''Outdated machines and equipment are being replaced with world-class facilities at par with AIIMS, Delhi,'' he added. He also expressed concern over the fact that the state has one of the highest cancer rates in the country after the north-eastern states and to tackle it, establishing a high-end cancer hospital is of paramount importance for ensuring accessible and quality cancer care for the people.

