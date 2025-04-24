Grief-Stricken Farewell: A Community United in Mourning

A grief-stricken nine-year-old Tanuj, guided by tradition, set his father Prashant Satpathy's funeral pyre ablaze, following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed Prashant's life. His inconsolable mother, Priya Darshini, clung to her husband's body, grieving the loss with profound heartache before fainting.

The solemnity of the procession was palpable, as residents of Odisha's Balasore district lined the road, witnessing the young boy fulfilling the ritual of throwing puffed rice beside his father's body. Hundreds united in Ishani village, Remuna block, to pay their respects.

Dignitaries, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, stood with the Satpathy family, offering condolences and a financial package to support them. Community voices echoed with 'Jai Hind,' as the family grappled with their loss amid promises of future support.

(With inputs from agencies.)