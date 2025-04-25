Left Menu

Republicans Unveil $150 Billion Defense Package to Transform U.S. Military

Republicans plan to introduce a $150 billion defense package boosting President Trump's Golden Dome missile defense and naval shipbuilding. The plan, adding to the $886 billion 2025 defense budget, aims to strengthen military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific and includes funding for innovative technologies and munitions production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:30 IST
Republicans in the U.S. Congress are set to introduce a monumental $150 billion defense package aimed at enhancing President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense and expanding naval shipbuilding efforts.

The proposal, spearheaded by the leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services Committees, seeks to augment the national security budget by building 14 new warships and increasing homeland security efforts.

The measure also focuses on innovative technologies, with a significant investment in autonomous systems, munitions production, and space sensing. Designed to strengthen the U.S. military presence in the Indo-Pacific, the bill aims to deter conflicts and address pressing military needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

