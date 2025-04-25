Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Kashmir in Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, visited Kashmir to meet those injured in the Pahalgam terror attack. He plans to visit Army's Base Hospital and engage with various delegations, carrying a message of healing. Gandhi curtailed his U.S. trip for vital discussions post-attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Visits Kashmir in Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, made a significant visit to Kashmir on Friday to connect with individuals injured in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This initiative underpins his commitment to assessing the direct impact of such tragic incidents on the local populace.

Gandhi intends to stop by the Army's Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment to check on the victims' conditions. The attack, which occurred on April 22, unfortunately resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

Furthermore, Gandhi will engage in dialogues with a variety of delegations, including political party members and representatives from the trade and tourism sectors. This visit aims to bring a message of healing and unity, especially for the residents of Kashmir amid the prevailing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025