Rahul Gandhi Visits Kashmir in Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, made a significant visit to Kashmir on Friday to connect with individuals injured in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. This initiative underpins his commitment to assessing the direct impact of such tragic incidents on the local populace.

Gandhi intends to stop by the Army's Base Hospital in the Badamibagh Cantonment to check on the victims' conditions. The attack, which occurred on April 22, unfortunately resulted in the loss of 26 lives, predominantly tourists.

Furthermore, Gandhi will engage in dialogues with a variety of delegations, including political party members and representatives from the trade and tourism sectors. This visit aims to bring a message of healing and unity, especially for the residents of Kashmir amid the prevailing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)