India's Stern Response to Pahalgam Attack
Amid escalating tensions subsequent to the Pahalgam attack, India escalates diplomatic actions against Pakistan, revoking visas for Pakistani nationals and suspending the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged state chiefs to ensure deportation of Pakistani nationals residing in their states beyond set deadlines.
In a significant diplomatic move following the deadly Pahalgam attack which claimed 26 lives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed state chief ministers to ensure no Pakistani nationals remain in India beyond the set departure deadline. This follows India's decision to revoke visas for Pakistanis and halt visa services.
The Indian government advised citizens residing in Pakistan to return promptly, amid rising bilateral tensions. The visa cancellation does not affect existing long-term visas for Hindu Pakistani citizens, while new measures include suspending the SAARC visa exemption scheme, urging current holders to exit India within 48 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed stern repercussions for terror instigators in his address, emphasizing an unyielding stance on terrorism. Concurrently, India placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, asserting its breach by continued cross-border terrorism.
