Rajasthan Home Minister Blasts Congress Amidst Mourning Pahalgam Tragedy

A political storm brewed in Rajasthan as Home Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham criticized Congress leaders for their protest amid the national mourning over the Pahalgam terror attack. Bedham accused the party of insensitivity and criticized their protest at the Director General of Police office related to an NSUI leader's arrest.

He alleged that Congress was engrossed in orchestrating 'drama' while the country paid last respects to the attack's victims. The minister asserted that the law applies to everyone and criticized Congress for disrespecting legal proceedings regarding the arrest of an individual accused of breaching the Chief Minister's security.

Bedham also targeted Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra and Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully for their actions, labeling their behavior as reckless. Meanwhile, Jully defended his party, arguing any security lapse should be on officials, not the arrested youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)