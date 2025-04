Navigating Singapore's Future: PM Lawrence Wong's Global Strategy

With the foundational global conditions that bolstered Singapore's past prosperity shifting, the island nation is proactively shaping its destiny, as articulated by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Key initiatives include potential ASEAN-EU free trade agreements and bolstered regional collaborations with Malaysia and Indonesia.

Amid an election campaign, Wong emphasized the continuous governance and strategy execution to navigate economic uncertainties, like US-China trade tensions. Singapore remains committed to being a significant economic hub despite external market shifts.

Regionally, Singapore seeks deeper trade connections and cooperation on critical issues like food and energy security, particularly with ASEAN partners. Engaging with global economic players like the EU, these strategies are part of Singapore's broader plan to steer through global changes and secure long-term prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)