Protests Erupt Over Inter-Caste Elopement in Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun was met with fervent protests from BJP members of the Lodhi community, angered by a woman's elopement with a Dalit youth in Kannauj Nagar.

The incident unfolded during a public event at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College, where Arun faced chants of "murdabad" from BJP office-bearers and members, disrupting his speech.

Arun later took to Facebook to clarify the situation, explaining legal constraints in retrieving the woman, whose statement had been recorded by the police. Despite familial pressure, he asserted he couldn't make false promises given the legal context.

The protest highlighted deep-seated social tensions, prompting BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria to issue a show-cause notice to district secretary Ajay Verma for using objectionable slogans, with possible disciplinary consequences.

