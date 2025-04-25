Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Inter-Caste Elopement in Kannauj

Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun faced protests from BJP's Lodhi community members over an elopement incident during a public function. The protests disrupted his speech, leading him to clarify his stance on the matter via social media. A show-cause notice was issued to a BJP district secretary involved in the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:18 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun was met with fervent protests from BJP members of the Lodhi community, angered by a woman's elopement with a Dalit youth in Kannauj Nagar.

The incident unfolded during a public event at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College, where Arun faced chants of "murdabad" from BJP office-bearers and members, disrupting his speech.

Arun later took to Facebook to clarify the situation, explaining legal constraints in retrieving the woman, whose statement had been recorded by the police. Despite familial pressure, he asserted he couldn't make false promises given the legal context.

The protest highlighted deep-seated social tensions, prompting BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria to issue a show-cause notice to district secretary Ajay Verma for using objectionable slogans, with possible disciplinary consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

