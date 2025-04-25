Far-Right Leaders in Europe Face Crisis as Trump Tariffs Threaten Economies

After initially predicting a beneficial alliance with Donald Trump, Europe's far-right leaders are now confronting a complex situation as U.S. tariffs threaten economic stability across the continent.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces increasing opposition as his once-strong economy shows signs of strain, and upcoming elections could see a change in leadership. The Tisza party, led by a former ally, has gained a slight lead in the polls.

Leaders in Spain and Germany, who previously aligned with Trump, now find themselves in a bind as domestic concern over economic repercussions grows. The evolving scenario underscores a challenging period for the far right, which must recalibrate its strategy to maintain political relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)