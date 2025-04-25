Far-Right Leaders in Europe Face Crisis as Trump Tariffs Threaten Economies
Europe's far-right leaders are grappling with a dilemma as Trump's tariffs pose economic challenges, undermining previous relationships. In Hungary, Viktor Orban faces strengthening opposition, while in Spain and Germany, leaders like Santiago Abascal and Tino Chrupalla struggle with balancing Trump loyalty against domestic support. The political landscape is shifting.
After initially predicting a beneficial alliance with Donald Trump, Europe's far-right leaders are now confronting a complex situation as U.S. tariffs threaten economic stability across the continent.
In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces increasing opposition as his once-strong economy shows signs of strain, and upcoming elections could see a change in leadership. The Tisza party, led by a former ally, has gained a slight lead in the polls.
Leaders in Spain and Germany, who previously aligned with Trump, now find themselves in a bind as domestic concern over economic repercussions grows. The evolving scenario underscores a challenging period for the far right, which must recalibrate its strategy to maintain political relevance.
(With inputs from agencies.)