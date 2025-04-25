Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Condemns Violent Attack in Pahalgam
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chief, condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, calling it an 'act beyond belief.' He appealed to the government to allow him to visit those injured. He also criticized the media for spreading communal tension and emphasized Kashmir's tradition of hospitality.
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head of the Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the recent attack in Pahalgam, deeming it an 'act beyond belief' and 'totally unacceptable.' In a heartfelt address at Jamia Masjid, he expressed deep sorrow over the killings and urged the government to permit his visit to the injured.
Speaking to a congregation in Nowhatta, Farooq denounced the violence, stressing unity among Jammu and Kashmir residents, regardless of religion. He emphasized the intrinsic pain known by Kashmiris from losing loved ones and called for prayers for those affected while highlighting local efforts to support victims.
The Mirwaiz also admonished media outlets for propagating hatred, potentially leading to the targeting of Kashmiris across India. He urged state governments to protect Kashmiri students and businessmen. Additionally, he criticized his own house arrest, labeling it painful for all Muslims and expressing disappointment in governmental actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Murder Sparks BJP Condemnation, Questions Over Law and Order
Pune Tragedy Sparks IMA Condemnation and Debate Over Hospital Deposit Policies
IHCL's Commitment to Reviving Palitana Palace: A Harmonious Blend of Tradition and Hospitality
Rise of Tier-II and III Cities in India's Hospitality Sector
Pandemic Treaty Talks: A Hope for Global Health Solidarity