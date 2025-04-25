Controversy Arises Over Pahalgam Massacre Accounts

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar, has expressed uncertainty regarding reports that terrorists in Pahalgam specifically targeted Hindus during an attack. This information stems from survivor accounts of the April 22 massacre in south Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pawar remarked, "I don't know what is the exact truth....women were not harmed but the men were killed." His comments have sparked further debate on the incident's motives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Pawar's statements, urging him to consider the accounts of victims and other eyewitnesses. "I don't know what Pawar has said, but I have heard what the kin of the victims and those who were at the site have said. Pawar too should hear them," he stated.

