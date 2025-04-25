Left Menu

Controversy Arises Over Pahalgam Massacre Accounts

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar expressed uncertainty about reports that terrorists targeted Hindus during the Pahalgam massacre. Survivors alleged religious discrimination in the attack. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis advised Pawar to listen to victim accounts and those present during the incident for more clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:35 IST
Controversy Arises Over Pahalgam Massacre Accounts
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president, Sharad Pawar, has expressed uncertainty regarding reports that terrorists in Pahalgam specifically targeted Hindus during an attack. This information stems from survivor accounts of the April 22 massacre in south Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pawar remarked, "I don't know what is the exact truth....women were not harmed but the men were killed." His comments have sparked further debate on the incident's motives.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to Pawar's statements, urging him to consider the accounts of victims and other eyewitnesses. "I don't know what Pawar has said, but I have heard what the kin of the victims and those who were at the site have said. Pawar too should hear them," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025