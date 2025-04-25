Syrian Flag Flies at UN: A New Chapter After Assad

In a symbolic gesture at the United Nations, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani raised his nation's revamped flag, a three-starred emblem previously used by opposition forces, marking a new political era. This move is the first high-profile appearance by a Syrian official in the US after Bashar Assad's regime fell in December.

The change in flag, from two-starred to three-starred, represents Syria's attempt to shift the narrative since President Assad's downfall. The new administration hopes to thaw relations with Washington and gain relief from sanctions initially imposed in response to Assad's crackdown on protests in 2011, a crackdown that escalated into a civil war.

While the Trump administration has yet to recognize the new Syrian leadership, other global entities exhibit a warmer stance. The UK lifted sanctions on several Syrian entities, and the European Union has begun easing its restrictions, reflecting a broader shift in international diplomacy regarding Syria.

