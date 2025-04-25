Left Menu

Syrian Flag Flies at UN: A New Chapter After Assad

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani raised the country's new flag at the UN, marking a shift in Syrian politics post-Assad's fall. The flag change signifies Syria's new government seeking relief from sanctions while engaging with the global community. The US Congress and European entities respond differently to Syria's evolving situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:15 IST
Syrian Flag Flies at UN: A New Chapter After Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a symbolic gesture at the United Nations, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani raised his nation's revamped flag, a three-starred emblem previously used by opposition forces, marking a new political era. This move is the first high-profile appearance by a Syrian official in the US after Bashar Assad's regime fell in December.

The change in flag, from two-starred to three-starred, represents Syria's attempt to shift the narrative since President Assad's downfall. The new administration hopes to thaw relations with Washington and gain relief from sanctions initially imposed in response to Assad's crackdown on protests in 2011, a crackdown that escalated into a civil war.

While the Trump administration has yet to recognize the new Syrian leadership, other global entities exhibit a warmer stance. The UK lifted sanctions on several Syrian entities, and the European Union has begun easing its restrictions, reflecting a broader shift in international diplomacy regarding Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025