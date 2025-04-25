IMF Steers Focus on Trade, Growth, and Debt Vulnerability
The IMF aims to reinforce its core mandates of expanding trade and growth, while prioritizing global debt vulnerabilities. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the importance of transforming Syria into a stable, prosperous nation to benefit the region. The focus includes capacity development and quality advice.
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urged to enhance its commitment to its fundamental objectives, notably expanding trade and fostering growth, according to the head of the Fund's steering committee.
Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who chairs the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), emphasized that addressing global debt vulnerabilities is paramount, particularly for low-income countries, during a press briefing in Washington.
Al-Jadaan stated that efforts to transform Syria into a stable and economically successful nation reflect a new urgency and direction. The initiatives are not limited to financial contributions but also involve delivering capacity development, quality data, and timely advisory services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish-Israeli Diplomatic Efforts in Syria: Navigating Military Tensions
New 'De-escalation Mechanism' Talks Between Turkiye and Israel Over Syria
South Korea Embraces Diplomatic Shift: New Ties with Syria's Islamist Government
Syrian Kurds Advocate for Federal System Amidst Political Tensions
Historic Diplomatic Ties Established Between South Korea and Syria