Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC

The India-Pakistan border witnessed unprovoked firing across the Line of Control as military tension escalated following a deadly terror attack. India responded firmly, announcing punitive actions, while Pakistan followed suit with countermeasures, adding to the strained bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 08:02 IST
Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified as unprovoked firing erupted along the Line of Control for two consecutive nights. Military sources confirmed that Indian troops responded effectively to the attacks.

This escalation follows the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. In retaliation, India has announced several punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land-border crossing.

Pakistan reacted by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending trade. These developments mark a significant increase in hostilities between the two nations, further straining diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025