Cross-Border Tensions: India-Pakistan Escalation at LoC
The India-Pakistan border witnessed unprovoked firing across the Line of Control as military tension escalated following a deadly terror attack. India responded firmly, announcing punitive actions, while Pakistan followed suit with countermeasures, adding to the strained bilateral relations.
Tensions between India and Pakistan have intensified as unprovoked firing erupted along the Line of Control for two consecutive nights. Military sources confirmed that Indian troops responded effectively to the attacks.
This escalation follows the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. In retaliation, India has announced several punitive measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and closing the Attari land-border crossing.
Pakistan reacted by closing its airspace to Indian airlines and suspending trade. These developments mark a significant increase in hostilities between the two nations, further straining diplomatic ties.
