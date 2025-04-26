Left Menu

BJP Accuses West Bengal Government of Protecting Rioters Amid Murshidabad Unrest

BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly sheltering rioters amid communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda. The NCW raised concerns about gender-based violence. Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act escalated to violence, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:10 IST
BJP Accuses West Bengal Government of Protecting Rioters Amid Murshidabad Unrest
BJP MP Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tarun Chugh has alleged that the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is complicit in the recent unrest in Murshidabad by giving shelter to rioters. He cited the government's silence as evidence of its role in the violence targeting Hindu communities.

Chugh intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Banerjee, claiming her administration has led to the degradation of West Bengal through misrule and disregard for Hindu safety. He labeled the events in Murshidabad as inhumane and criticized Banerjee's appeasement politics for empowering criminals.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) expressed deep concern over the communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda, where women and girls faced brutal sexual violence. NCW's inquiry found victims endured severe trauma, displacement, and violation of their fundamental rights amid escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025