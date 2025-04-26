BJP Accuses West Bengal Government of Protecting Rioters Amid Murshidabad Unrest
BJP's Tarun Chugh criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly sheltering rioters amid communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda. The NCW raised concerns about gender-based violence. Protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act escalated to violence, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and property damage.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tarun Chugh has alleged that the West Bengal government, led by Mamata Banerjee, is complicit in the recent unrest in Murshidabad by giving shelter to rioters. He cited the government's silence as evidence of its role in the violence targeting Hindu communities.
Chugh intensified his criticism of Chief Minister Banerjee, claiming her administration has led to the degradation of West Bengal through misrule and disregard for Hindu safety. He labeled the events in Murshidabad as inhumane and criticized Banerjee's appeasement politics for empowering criminals.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) expressed deep concern over the communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda, where women and girls faced brutal sexual violence. NCW's inquiry found victims endured severe trauma, displacement, and violation of their fundamental rights amid escalating violence.
