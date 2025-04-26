Left Menu

Legacy of Pope Francis: A Call to Build Bridges

Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, speaking at the funeral of Pope Francis, emphasized Pope Francis' priorities such as caring for migrants, ending wars, and addressing global climate change. The sermon was a message for global and Catholic leaders as they prepare to choose the next pope.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:11 IST
Legacy of Pope Francis: A Call to Build Bridges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hundreds of world leaders gathered on Saturday at the funeral of Pope Francis, with Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivering a poignant sermon. He urged the global congregation to prioritize care for migrants, peace, and climate action, echoing the political principles Pope Francis championed during his papacy.

Re did not shy away from reiterating one of the late pope's criticisms of U.S. President Donald Trump. Addressing Trump, who was in attendance, Re echoed Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls,' highlighting the pope's longstanding advocacy for compassion toward migrants, a group often targeted by Trump.

As 135 Catholic cardinals face the imminent task of choosing the next pope, Re's sermon served both as a political reminder and spiritual guide. The cardinal reflected on Francis' profound impact, noting his ability to touch hearts and his acute awareness of contemporary global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

