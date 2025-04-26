Borders and Backlash: The Fallout of the Pahalgam Terror Attack
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, India's revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals has prompted an urgent exit from the country. Many Pakistani visitors express their desire for peace and compassion amid heightened tensions between the two nations.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced the revocation of all visas for Pakistani nationals effective April 27. As tensions escalate, Indian authorities have advised their citizens in Pakistan to urgently return home.
Many Pakistani visitors, who were in India for family reunions or medical reasons, expressed their distress at having to leave before planned celebrations. While they condemned the attack, calls for peace overshadowed the somber farewells at the border.
In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged state leaders to ensure compliance with the departure deadlines. This development marks a significant decline in India-Pakistan relations, with retaliatory measures being implemented on both sides.
