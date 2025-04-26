Left Menu

Borders and Backlash: The Fallout of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 casualties, India's revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals has prompted an urgent exit from the country. Many Pakistani visitors express their desire for peace and compassion amid heightened tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced the revocation of all visas for Pakistani nationals effective April 27. As tensions escalate, Indian authorities have advised their citizens in Pakistan to urgently return home.

Many Pakistani visitors, who were in India for family reunions or medical reasons, expressed their distress at having to leave before planned celebrations. While they condemned the attack, calls for peace overshadowed the somber farewells at the border.

In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged state leaders to ensure compliance with the departure deadlines. This development marks a significant decline in India-Pakistan relations, with retaliatory measures being implemented on both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

