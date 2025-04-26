Naqvi's Call to Action: Fulfilling Kashmir Resolution
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi urges for decisive action to execute Parliament's resolution on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He emphasizes unity against propaganda while highlighting India's constitutional reforms under PM Modi. Naqvi defends the Waqf Amendment Act as an administrative measure unrelated to religious beliefs.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called for decisive action in line with Parliament's resolution on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Speaking at a recent event in Rampur, Naqvi emphasized the Modi government's commitment to combating terrorism and strengthening national unity.
Naqvi highlighted the importance of vigilance against misinformation, particularly the propaganda spread by Pakistan's allies. He underscored that no religious or personal agenda should outweigh national interests, calling for unity among Indians to confront external threats.
Addressing recent protests, Naqvi clarified that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at improving the administrative system and does not interfere with religious beliefs. He praised India's progress under Modi's leadership, citing significant reforms across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- resolution
- Naqvi
- Modi
- Parliament
- India
- PoK
- terrorism
- reforms
- Waqf
ALSO READ
India-China Diplomatic Dialogue Aims for Renewed Cooperation
India Boosts Sierra Leone's Empowerment of Differently Abled with $990,000 Fund
UAE-Based Indian Maritime Magnate Sanctioned for Iranian Oil Trade
Peppa Pig's Adventure Returns to Captivate Indian Audiences
US Tariff Shifts: A Windfall for Indian Exports?