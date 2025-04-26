Naqvi's Call to Action: Fulfilling Kashmir Resolution

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has called for decisive action in line with Parliament's resolution on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Speaking at a recent event in Rampur, Naqvi emphasized the Modi government's commitment to combating terrorism and strengthening national unity.

Naqvi highlighted the importance of vigilance against misinformation, particularly the propaganda spread by Pakistan's allies. He underscored that no religious or personal agenda should outweigh national interests, calling for unity among Indians to confront external threats.

Addressing recent protests, Naqvi clarified that the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at improving the administrative system and does not interfere with religious beliefs. He praised India's progress under Modi's leadership, citing significant reforms across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)