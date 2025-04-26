Left Menu

Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Over Seditious Comments Escalate

The Assam government has arrested 14 individuals for making 'seditious comments' following the Pahalgam attack, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The government is considering using the National Security Act against offenders, focusing on deterring pro-Pakistan rhetoric. This includes the apprehension of a local leader and several community members.

26-04-2025
Assam authorities have detained 14 individuals on charges of 'seditious comments' in reaction to the recent Pahalgam attack, a move announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, addressing the press at a BJP event, suggested that if necessary, these offenders could face charges under the National Security Act (NSA). He emphasized the antagonistic relationship between India and Pakistan, mentioning the detention of a Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader for anti-national remarks.

A social media crackdown has seen additional arrests in districts like Cachar and Sribhumi, tying social media posts to charges supporting Pakistan. This action follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a Kashmir tourist hub, causing significant casualties.

