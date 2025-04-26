Crackdown in Assam: Arrests Over Seditious Comments Escalate

Assam authorities have detained 14 individuals on charges of 'seditious comments' in reaction to the recent Pahalgam attack, a move announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma, addressing the press at a BJP event, suggested that if necessary, these offenders could face charges under the National Security Act (NSA). He emphasized the antagonistic relationship between India and Pakistan, mentioning the detention of a Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader for anti-national remarks.

A social media crackdown has seen additional arrests in districts like Cachar and Sribhumi, tying social media posts to charges supporting Pakistan. This action follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a Kashmir tourist hub, causing significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)