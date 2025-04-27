Left Menu

A Call for Action: Reclaiming Kashmir and Confronting Terrorism

In the wake of a terror attack that killed 26 people in Pahalgam, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee calls for decisive action against Pakistan and urges the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He criticizes the government's focus on politics instead of probing the incident. Prime Minister Modi promises justice for the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:39 IST
After the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that tragically claimed 26 lives, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has called for decisive measures against Pakistan, advocating for the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Banerjee criticized the current political narrative, urging leaders to move past symbolic gestures and petty politics, emphasizing the need for decisive action. According to him, the focus should be on the investigation of the terror attack rather than political gains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this sentiment during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, vowing stringent punishment for those involved and highlighting national unity as India's strength in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

