A Call for Action: Reclaiming Kashmir and Confronting Terrorism

After the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that tragically claimed 26 lives, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has called for decisive measures against Pakistan, advocating for the reclamation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Banerjee criticized the current political narrative, urging leaders to move past symbolic gestures and petty politics, emphasizing the need for decisive action. According to him, the focus should be on the investigation of the terror attack rather than political gains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this sentiment during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, vowing stringent punishment for those involved and highlighting national unity as India's strength in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)