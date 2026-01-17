BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Attempting 'Banga Bhanga 2.0'

The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to divide the state, drawing parallels to the 1905 partition of Bengal executed by the British, commonly known as 'Banga Bhanga'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that Banerjee is inciting violence to impede the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter rolls and shield illegal infiltrators.

According to Patra, Banerjee's governance has resulted in a divisive environment in the state, likening it to a separate part of India rather than a cohesive unit. He accused her of obstructing border security measures and fostering demographic changes due to the influx of illegal immigrants, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals.

The BJP has called for public unity in opposition to what they term as Banerjee's 'appeasement politics'. Patra warned that India would not remain silent in the face of attempts to divide Bengal and urged the citizens of West Bengal to awaken and resist these actions to preserve national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)