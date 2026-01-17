Left Menu

BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Attempting 'Banga Bhanga 2.0'

The BJP has accused West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to divide the state from India, reminiscent of the 1905 Banga Bhanga by the British. Allegations include inciting violence to halt electoral review and allowing illegal infiltrators. The BJP urges unity against such actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:16 IST
BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Attempting 'Banga Bhanga 2.0'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to divide the state, drawing parallels to the 1905 partition of Bengal executed by the British, commonly known as 'Banga Bhanga'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that Banerjee is inciting violence to impede the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of voter rolls and shield illegal infiltrators.

According to Patra, Banerjee's governance has resulted in a divisive environment in the state, likening it to a separate part of India rather than a cohesive unit. He accused her of obstructing border security measures and fostering demographic changes due to the influx of illegal immigrants, primarily Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals.

The BJP has called for public unity in opposition to what they term as Banerjee's 'appeasement politics'. Patra warned that India would not remain silent in the face of attempts to divide Bengal and urged the citizens of West Bengal to awaken and resist these actions to preserve national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026