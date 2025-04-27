K Ramakrishna Rao Appointed as Telangana's New Chief Secretary

K Ramakrishna Rao has been named as the next Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, following an official Government Order (GO). Rao steps into this pivotal role as the former Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar approaches retirement.

Amidst this transition, Rao brings his extensive experience from his tenure in the finance department, where he has served diligently as Special Chief Secretary.

Rao's appointment is a testament to his longstanding service and expertise, reinforcing the leadership within Telangana's administrative structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)