Left Menu

K Ramakrishna Rao Appointed as Telangana's New Chief Secretary

K Ramakrishna Rao, an experienced 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Telangana government. Previously serving as the Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, Rao will succeed A Santhi Kumar, who is set to retire on April 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:52 IST
K Ramakrishna Rao Appointed as Telangana's New Chief Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

K Ramakrishna Rao has been named as the next Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, following an official Government Order (GO). Rao steps into this pivotal role as the former Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar approaches retirement.

Amidst this transition, Rao brings his extensive experience from his tenure in the finance department, where he has served diligently as Special Chief Secretary.

Rao's appointment is a testament to his longstanding service and expertise, reinforcing the leadership within Telangana's administrative structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025