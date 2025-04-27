K Ramakrishna Rao Appointed as Telangana's New Chief Secretary
K Ramakrishna Rao, an experienced 1991-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Telangana government. Previously serving as the Special Chief Secretary in the finance department, Rao will succeed A Santhi Kumar, who is set to retire on April 30.
K Ramakrishna Rao has been named as the next Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, following an official Government Order (GO). Rao steps into this pivotal role as the former Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumar approaches retirement.
Amidst this transition, Rao brings his extensive experience from his tenure in the finance department, where he has served diligently as Special Chief Secretary.
Rao's appointment is a testament to his longstanding service and expertise, reinforcing the leadership within Telangana's administrative structure.
