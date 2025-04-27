Indian Navy's Precision Strikes Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

The Indian Navy showcased its combat readiness with successful anti-ship missile firings, amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths. This demonstration of military prowess underscores India's preparedness for offensive precision strikes.

As diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan strain, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chouhan met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the escalating situation, particularly regarding Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Navy shared footage of its naval exercises, emphasizing its ability to protect national maritime interests.

In retaliation for India's punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and border restrictions, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft and severed trade ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised the harshest response against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, while the Indian military maintained its robust stance along the Line of Control.

