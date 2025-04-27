Katherina Reiche Tapped as Germany's Next Economy Minister

Katherina Reiche is set to become Germany's next economy minister, as the nation's conservative party readies a series of appointments for announcement. The developments come following a coalition agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) earlier this month.

Currently serving as the CEO of Westenergie, a division of E.ON, Reiche brings significant experience to her new role. Her leadership at this regional energy infrastructure firm has been pivotal since 2020, echoing her previous strategic roles in government as a member of Germany's parliament from 1998 to 2015, as well as various positions within the environment and transport ministries.

The CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, hopes Reiche's appointment will revitalize growth in Europe's largest economy, which faces recession threats amid global trade disputes. The official announcement of ministerial appointments is expected on Monday, as confirmed by CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann.

