Left Menu

Katherina Reiche Tapped as Germany's Next Economy Minister

Germany's conservative party is poised to appoint Katherina Reiche as the next economy minister amid coalition agreements with the SPD. A former lawmaker and current CEO of Westenergie, Reiche's leadership aims to spur growth in the face of potential economic downturns caused by global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 23:47 IST
Katherina Reiche Tapped as Germany's Next Economy Minister
  • Country:
  • Germany

Katherina Reiche is set to become Germany's next economy minister, as the nation's conservative party readies a series of appointments for announcement. The developments come following a coalition agreement with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) earlier this month.

Currently serving as the CEO of Westenergie, a division of E.ON, Reiche brings significant experience to her new role. Her leadership at this regional energy infrastructure firm has been pivotal since 2020, echoing her previous strategic roles in government as a member of Germany's parliament from 1998 to 2015, as well as various positions within the environment and transport ministries.

The CDU, led by Friedrich Merz, hopes Reiche's appointment will revitalize growth in Europe's largest economy, which faces recession threats amid global trade disputes. The official announcement of ministerial appointments is expected on Monday, as confirmed by CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025