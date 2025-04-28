Najib Razak Appeals for Home Detention: A Legal Battle Unfolds

Malaysia's Federal Court has granted a pivotal appeal for Najib Razak, former Prime Minister embroiled in the 1MDB scandal, who contends that a document confirming his entitlement to home detention exists. This document purportedly arises from a royal pardon that halved his prison sentence last year.

The court, comprising a three-judge panel, unanimously allowed the Attorney-General to challenge a lower court's decision that favored Najib's bid to seek access to the document. The contentious case is scheduled for a hearing on July 1 and 2.

While the former king's office asserts the document's authenticity, various government figures, including the law ministry and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, claim no knowledge of its existence, leaving the legal and political landscape fraught with uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)