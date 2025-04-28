Left Menu

K Chandrasekhar Rao Demands Halt to Operation Kagar, Calls for Peace Talks

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the central government of targeting tribals and youth in Chhattisgarh through Operation Kagar. He advocates for peace talks with Maoists, urging the central government to cease the operation and provide democratic space for dialogue, alongside other political criticisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 08:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for an immediate halt to Operation Kagar, a campaign targeting Maoists, claiming it unjustly leads to the deaths of tribals and youth in Chhattisgarh. Speaking at a public event in Hanumakonda, Rao stressed that force should not replace democracy, advocating for peace talks with the CPI (Maoists).

The demand coincided with requests from intellectuals and activists, who urged for a ceasefire and dialogue. The operation, involving thousands of security personnel along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, continues despite a proposal from Maoists for negotiations.

Rao also criticized the Congress and BJP governments for their failures, including issues of governance and unfulfilled promises, asserting that his party, BRS, aims for a future electoral comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

